Report: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Transferring to Iowa

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara is transferring to Iowa, with a formal announcement expected soon, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday as a graduate transfer.

