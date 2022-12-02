X

    Report: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Transferring to Iowa

    Erin WalshDecember 2, 2022

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 03: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines runs during warm ups before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara is transferring to Iowa, with a formal announcement expected soon, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday as a graduate transfer.

