    Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

    The junior running back suffered the injury during a 19-17 win over Illinois two weeks ago. While he tried to play on his injured knee last week against the rival Ohio State, he was limited to only two carries for six yards and saw no action after the first quarter.

