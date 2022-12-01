Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The junior running back suffered the injury during a 19-17 win over Illinois two weeks ago. While he tried to play on his injured knee last week against the rival Ohio State, he was limited to only two carries for six yards and saw no action after the first quarter.

