Deion Sanders Denies He'll Make Decision on Colorado, Cincinnati, USF Jobs by Sunday

Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Deion Sanders may remain with Jackson State past Sunday after all.

While Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported Sanders has told recruits he will decide between coaching vacancies at Colorado, Cincinnati and USF by Sunday, Carl Reed of 247Sports reported the Pro Football Hall of Famer said "this is not true" during a phone conversation.

Jackson State hired Sanders ahead of the 2020 season, and it didn't take him long to build a powerhouse at the historically Black university program.

The Tigers went 4-3 during his first season, which was shortened and moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They then went 11-2 in his second season with the only losses coming by five points to UL Monroe and in the Celebration Bowl to South Carolina State.

Sanders' team has taken another step this year and is 11-0 ahead of Saturday's SWAC Championship Game against the Southern Jaguars.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of the head coach, has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 3,063 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 158 yards and five scores on the ground.

Given the quick turnaround at Jackson State and Sanders' status as a Hall of Famer who is instantly recognizable on the recruiting trail with a proven track record as a head coach, it comes as no surprise he would be an attractive hire to programs such as Colorado, Cincinnati and USF.

Colorado and Cincinnati in particular would give him the opportunity to compete for College Football Playoff spots down the line, especially if it expands from four teams to 12. Colorado is in the Pac-12, and Cincinnati is set to join the Big 12.

There would also be less of a rebuilding process ahead with the Bearcats, who were just in the CFP last season and went 9-3 this season. The job is available because Luke Fickell took the Wisconsin coaching spot, but landing Sanders would be a major hire for the program looking to take another step as it joins a Power Five conference.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, were an ugly 1-11 this season and have finished with more than five wins just once since the 2007 campaign.

But it seems like Sanders leaving for one of those openings isn't an inevitability at this point given his latest comments.