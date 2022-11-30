Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Return from Knee Injury Targeted for New Calendar Year

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic point guard Lonzo Ball will be cleared to play "at some point after the calendar flips to 2023," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Sam Smith of the team's official website provided a similar timeline when he reported on Ball's status last Friday.

"The general word around the Bulls is he might be able to play in January, maybe by the All-Star break," Smith wrote.

Ball has yet to suit up for the Bulls this year after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

