X

    Bulls' Lonzo Ball Improving After Surgery on Knee Injury, No Timetable for Recovery

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 4, 2022

    FILE - Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles up court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the season following another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman, File)
    AP Photo/Tim Heitman, File

    Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday that point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January with a knee injury, has improved since his latest surgery.

    K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago relayed the details.

    K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop

    Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return.

    "He feels a lot freer than he did prior to the surgery...Obviously, he’s a ways away from running and cutting and doing all those things," Donovan added. "But there is optimism that this hopefully has helped him."

    Ball had surgery in late September, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He provided a further update at the time:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Both sides are expected to monitor the response over the next two weeks, and a return to play based upon Ball's rehab process.

    Donovan didn't have many details one month later when asked about Ball.

    Cody Westerlund @CodyWesterlund

    Billy Donovan doesn’t have much of a Lonzo Ball (knee) update other than to say Ball feels he’s “progressing.”<br><br>As far as he knows, Donovan doesn’t believe Ball will have to go back to Los Angeles for any medical checkup.

    Ball was diagnosed with a bone bruise and small meniscus tear in his left knee in January. He underwent surgery that month but experienced a setback in March that eventually ended his season.

    In August, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that Ball's progress had been "slow" and that his return for the beginning of the season "remains in question."

    Unfortunately, Ball was confirmed out for the beginning of the campaign when the Bulls announced Sept. 21 that he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and be reevaluated within four-to-six weeks.

    Bulls' Lonzo Ball Improving After Surgery on Knee Injury, No Timetable for Recovery
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Ball, who joined the Bulls on a four-year, $80 million contract during the 2021 offseason, averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games last year. Chicago went 22-13 with him in the lineup and 24-23 otherwise.

    Chicago has turned to Ayo Dosunmu to start in place of Ball this year. The ex-Illinois star has averaged 12.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting for the 5-4 Bulls.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.