Bulls' Lonzo Ball Improving After Surgery on Knee Injury, No Timetable for Recovery

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday that point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January with a knee injury, has improved since his latest surgery.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago relayed the details.

"He feels a lot freer than he did prior to the surgery...Obviously, he’s a ways away from running and cutting and doing all those things," Donovan added. "But there is optimism that this hopefully has helped him."

Ball had surgery in late September, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He provided a further update at the time:

Donovan didn't have many details one month later when asked about Ball.

Ball was diagnosed with a bone bruise and small meniscus tear in his left knee in January. He underwent surgery that month but experienced a setback in March that eventually ended his season.

In August, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that Ball's progress had been "slow" and that his return for the beginning of the season "remains in question."

Unfortunately, Ball was confirmed out for the beginning of the campaign when the Bulls announced Sept. 21 that he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and be reevaluated within four-to-six weeks.

Ball, who joined the Bulls on a four-year, $80 million contract during the 2021 offseason, averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games last year. Chicago went 22-13 with him in the lineup and 24-23 otherwise.

Chicago has turned to Ayo Dosunmu to start in place of Ball this year. The ex-Illinois star has averaged 12.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting for the 5-4 Bulls.