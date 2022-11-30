Japan vs. Spain: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Spain has first place in Group E in its sights at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja used a seven-goal win over Costa Rica and a draw with Germany to top the section with four points ahead of their group finale against Japan on Thursday.

Spain needs a win or a draw to advance into the round of 16. A win is preferred so that the European side can go through as the group winner. A matchup with the second-place team in Group F awaits the Group E winner.

Japan lost the momentum it gained from a 2-1 win over Germany in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.

The Samurai Blue got their game plan all wrong against Los Ticos, which led to the team not being as effective in attack as it was against Germany.

Japan is expected to be at a disadvantage on Thursday against a Spanish side that loves to be in possession of the ball.

The Samurai Blue will be eliminated if they lose on Thursday, so they need to find a way to create chances in order to earn another good result against a European power in Qatar.