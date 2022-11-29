Christian Pulisic Exits USA vs. Iran World Cup Match with Abdominal Injury After Goal

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic was subbed out at halftime of Tuesday's FIFA World Cup match against Iran because of an abdominal injury, manager Gregg Berhalter announced.

Pulisic collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring his 38th-minute goal:

Pulisic was helped off the pitch but later returned before the end of the first half.

The forward was not with the team at the start of the second half, however, and was instead subbed out for Brenden Aaronson.

The loss is a significant one for Team USA considering Pulisic's talent and experience at the international level.

The 24-year-old was making his 55th appearance for the USMNT, leading all starters in Tuesday's match. His first-half goal was the 22nd of his career with the squad, adding to his 11 assists.

His assist to Tim Weah in the team's opening World Cup match against Wales on Nov. 21 set up the Americans' only goal through the first two games.

Pulisic has also proved himself at the club level with 20 Premier League goals across four seasons with Chelsea. He also helped the English squad win the UEFA Champions League title in 2021.

If the United States does advance at the World Cup, it would likely need Pulisic back to 100 percent in order to compete with the world's top teams.

The Americans would need Aaronson, Weah and others to step up in the attack with Pulisic unavailable.