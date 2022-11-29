AEW's Andrade Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Injury During Match

AEW's Andrade Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Injury During MatchNovember 29, 2022
All Elite Wrestling Superstar Andrade El Idolo hasn't been seen on television in recent weeks, and now he's revealed why.
Andrade posted on Twitter that he has undergone surgery after suffering a torn pectoral a few months ago. He indicated that he continued performing through the injury.
“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo
My first surgery I can't believe it happened.A few months ago,I tore my pectoral.<br>Thanks god!I could and wanted to finish my match.I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. <a href="https://t.co/7ah5ax2bEe">pic.twitter.com/7ah5ax2bEe</a>
Per Cagematch.net, Andrade's last match was the Casino Ladder Match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 4. He had been scheduled for a match on the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, but he was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara that led to him being pulled from television. Guevara was not punished for his involvement and has continued to be featured on AEW programming.
Andrade has been the subject of rumors that he is not happy in AEW and wants to return to WWE. Time will tell if he gets his wish, but for now, he's sidelined for the foreseeable future.