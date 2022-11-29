AEW's Andrade Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Injury During Match

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Andrade El Idolo hasn't been seen on television in recent weeks, and now he's revealed why.

Andrade posted on Twitter that he has undergone surgery after suffering a torn pectoral a few months ago. He indicated that he continued performing through the injury.

Per Cagematch.net, Andrade's last match was the Casino Ladder Match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 4. He had been scheduled for a match on the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, but he was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with AEW Superstar Sammy Guevara that led to him being pulled from television. Guevara was not punished for his involvement and has continued to be featured on AEW programming.

Andrade has been the subject of rumors that he is not happy in AEW and wants to return to WWE. Time will tell if he gets his wish, but for now, he's sidelined for the foreseeable future.