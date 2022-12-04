49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off vs. Dolphins After Suffering Ankle Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury on his team's opening drive against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

He is questionable to return. With Trey Lance already sidelined by an ankle injury, rookie Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo against the Dolphins.

Garoppolo has mostly avoided serious injuries this season, although he did take a hard hit to the knee in a Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"I'm all right," he told reporters after the game. "A little sore but nothing bad."

Any injury is a concern for the 31-year-old, who has missed significant playing time over his 49ers career.

A torn ACL cost the quarterback all but three games in 2018, while ankle issues cost him all but six games in the 2020 campaign. Last offseason, he underwent shoulder injury that kept him out of training camp and limited his options on the trade market.

Garoppolo entered 2022 as the 49ers backup behind Lance, but the starting job opened up after the second-year quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The 31-year-old has stepped up with 16 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions while helping San Francisco get to 7-4 this season.

Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State, is appearing in only his fourth NFL game.