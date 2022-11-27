Jim Harbaugh 'All Good' With Michigan Players Planting Flag on Ohio State Logo

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh had zero issues with his players running around the Ohio Stadium field waving a Michigan flag and then planting it at midfield following Saturday's 45-23 win over the Buckeyes.

"I think there's already plenty of fuel to the rivalry," he told reporters. "They have songs, the one about they don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It's all good, it's been going on for a century, don't you think? It's all good."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

