    Jim Harbaugh 'All Good' With Michigan Players Planting Flag on Ohio State Logo

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Michael Barrett #23 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the University of Michigan Flag after a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 45-23 over the Ohio State Buckeyes and clinched the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh had zero issues with his players running around the Ohio Stadium field waving a Michigan flag and then planting it at midfield following Saturday's 45-23 win over the Buckeyes.

    "I think there's already plenty of fuel to the rivalry," he told reporters. "They have songs, the one about they don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It's all good, it's been going on for a century, don't you think? It's all good."

