Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Receives $500K Contract Bonus After Win vs. Ohio State

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday earned head coach Jim Harbaugh a hefty bonus.

With the victory, Michigan improved to 12-0 and won the Big Ten East Division title, earning Harbaugh a significant $500,000 bonus, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

The Wolverines are set to take on Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 3, and a win in that matchup would earn Harbaugh another $1 million bonus. He will also earn another $500,000 bonus if Michigan is selected for the College Football Playoff.

According to Berkowitz, Harbaugh could end up with $3.3 million in bonuses this season.

Michigan has put together an impressive season, and it rose to No. 2 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll with Saturday's win over Ohio State. The Wolverines entered that game ranked No. 3.

Georgia, which is also 12-0, is the No. 1 team in the nation following a victory over Georgia Tech. 12-0 TCU and 11-1 USC round out the top four.