    Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Receives $500K Contract Bonus After Win vs. Ohio State

    Erin WalshNovember 27, 2022

    COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the field with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh prior to the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday earned head coach Jim Harbaugh a hefty bonus.

    With the victory, Michigan improved to 12-0 and won the Big Ten East Division title, earning Harbaugh a significant $500,000 bonus, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

    The Wolverines are set to take on Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 3, and a win in that matchup would earn Harbaugh another $1 million bonus. He will also earn another $500,000 bonus if Michigan is selected for the College Football Playoff.

    According to Berkowitz, Harbaugh could end up with $3.3 million in bonuses this season.

    Michigan has put together an impressive season, and it rose to No. 2 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll with Saturday's win over Ohio State. The Wolverines entered that game ranked No. 3.

    Georgia, which is also 12-0, is the No. 1 team in the nation following a victory over Georgia Tech. 12-0 TCU and 11-1 USC round out the top four.

