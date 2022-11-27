Bowl Predictions 2022: Projections for College Football Playoff Teams

0 of 2

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The race for the four College Football Playoff spots was simplified even more on Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines dominated the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes to claim the No. 2 spot in Tuesday's rankings behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia and Michigan are the safest of the top playoff contenders because of their expected rankings on in Tuesday's release and their opponents in the conference championship games.

The TCU Horned Frogs and USC Trojans have simple instructions to get into the playoff as well. The two sides need to win the Big 12 and Pac-12 Championship Games, respectively, and they will be into the playoff field.

Wins by Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC next weekend would make the decisions very easy for the selection committee.

A loss by Michigan, TCU or USC shakes up the picture a bit and allows the Alabama Crimson Tide to sneak back into the discussion after the LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers and Ohio State lost on Rivalry Weekend.

Georgia should be safe regardless of its result against LSU because it is the No. 1 team in the country and a drop to No. 4 could be justified in the current playoff scenario.