    CFB Twitter Rips Notre Dame Defense as Caleb Williams Pads Heisman Resume in USC Win

    Erin WalshNovember 27, 2022

    Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, left, is chase by members of Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the No. 6 USC Trojans 38-27 on Saturday and fell to 8-4 on the season following an uninspired performance from the defense.

    Notre Dame's defense failed to contain Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the USC offense through all four quarters of Saturday's game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

    Williams, a Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 18-of-22 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for 35 yards and three scores on nine carries. Trojans running back Austin Jones also rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries.

    USC put up at least one touchdown in each quarter and totaled 436 yards of offense against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish defense didn't force one turnover, and they allowed the Trojans to convert 8-of-12 third-down attempts.

    Following the loss, college football Twitter ripped the Notre Dame defense for its performance:

    Greg Beacham @gregbeacham

    Notre Dame's defense has given up season-highs of 438 yards and 38 points to the Trojans.

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    That was a pathetic drive by the Notre Dame defense

    Shon LeRoy @ShonLeRoy3

    HEY NOTRE DAME, WHERE WAS THE DEFENSE TONIGHT, I THINK U LEFT IT BACK IN SOUTH BEND!.

    WealthTurtle.eth 🏴‍☠️🎧 @wealth_turtle

    Notre Dame defense is embarrassing

    jake 📲🔃 @OMS_dat_dude

    Atrocious defense all game from notre dame

    Wurm @cats_souls

    this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/notredame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#notredame</a> loss is on the defense

    Murphy'sLaw @Zambonichaser_1

    Notre Dame Defense…..woof that was a bad. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USCvNotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USCvNotreDame</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Irish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Irish</a>

    R.J. Abeytia @RJ_Abeytia

    It sure seems like Notre Dame's defense has seen enough.

    Clark W Griswold @chicagojim96

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotreDame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotreDame</a>’s defense putting on a clinic for how not to tackle. This is so painful to watch.

    Matt☘️ @NDMatt317

    Say what you want about Tommy and Drew Pyne…the problem tonight has been the defense.

    Saturday's loss was a tough way for the Fighting Irish to end their 2022 season, but there's optimism they'll be better in 2023 with another full season of Marcus Freeman at the helm.

