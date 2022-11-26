LeBron James Laments 'Good Old Fashioned Ass Kicking' After OSU's Loss to Michigan

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Noted Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was understandably disappointed with the team's 45-23 loss to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, writing on Twitter that the No. 2 Buckeyes got smoked.

James, a native of Akron, Ohio, has been a fan of the Buckeyes for a long time.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers star, who previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, sent the Buckeyes custom cleats for their rivalry matchup against the Wolverines.

Even with those cleats, Ohio State was heavily outplayed.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 31 of 48 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns, but he also tossed two interceptions in the loss. Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. each posted at least 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State's defense also struggled in the loss, allowing Michigan to total 530 yards and convert on seven of 16 third-down attempts. Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards was arguably the best player on the field as he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdown on 22 carries.

Ohio State's loss put it in jeopardy of not being selected for the College Football Playoff.