Lane Kiffin to Sign Ole Miss Contract Extension After Dismissing Auburn Rumors

Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he is signing a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Ole Miss.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin said the following about his decision: "I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

The game Kiffin referenced was Thursday's Egg Bowl rivalry clash with Mississippi State, which the Bulldogs won 24-22.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Kiffin's contract extension is expected to be for at least eight years at an annual salary of $9 million.

Kiffin had been rumored to be a top candidate for the vacant head coaching job at Auburn, but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Liberty's Hugh Freeze has been in talks with Auburn "for weeks" and informally discussed a contract for the past week.

