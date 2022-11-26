Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position

Set Number: X163578 TK1

The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

