X

    Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2022

    Deion Sanders
    Set Number: X163578 TK1

    The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

    Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Recently, a couple big names have been offered Head Coaching jobs 🧐<a href="https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BruceFeldmanCFB</a> fills us in on some potential moves within CFB 👀 <a href="https://t.co/44FZBaEG8n">pic.twitter.com/44FZBaEG8n</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.