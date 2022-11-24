AEW's MJF Responds to Conor McGregor, Blasts 'Roided Up' UFC Star on Twitter

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Newly-crowned AEW world heavyweight champion MJF has been engaged in a social media feud with UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, and now he's drawn the attention of former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor expressed support for Pimblett after seeing that MJF referred to him as a "dollar store Conor McGregor." But MJF was quick to respond to the Irishman:

MJF and Pimblett began their war of words on Tuesday when Pimblett commented on an Instagram video in which the AEW Superstar spoke about the dangers of professional wrestling and described it as riskier than MMA. Pimblett wasn't the only MMA fighter to comment on the video, but MJF decided to take aim at him and ignited their back-and-forth:

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, MJF said after the discourse that he is thinking about confronting Pimblett at his next fight. "The Baddy" is scheduled to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.

"I wouldn't be shocked if the AEW world champion shows up on Dec. 10 in Vegas," the 26-year-old told Raimondi.

MJF went on to defend pro wrestling and expressed his discontent with people who describe it as "fake" simply because it's scripted.

"I'm sick and tired of people talking about pro wrestling as if it's some f--king stunt show," MJF said. "The fact of the matter is Paddy 'The Prima Donna' Pimblett would not last two seconds in a professional wrestling ring with me. Maybe not even one."

As for McGregor, he hasn't fought since suffering an ankle injury in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The 34-year-old poked at longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday night and later revealed that he will be cleared for USADA testing in February with the intention to book a fight in 2023.