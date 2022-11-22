X

    Olivier Giroud's Historic Career Praised as Kylian Mbappé, France Crush Australia

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2022

    France's Olivier Giroud, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between France and Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

    There was a moment during Tuesday's final game at the World Cup when another upset appeared to be brewing.

    Australia scored the first goal against defending champions France within nine minutes, and after Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Argentina earlier in the day, there was a feeling that anything could happen at Qatar's winter World Cup.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    AUSTRALIA TAKES THE LEAD 😱🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/k1Iq4PrMXh">pic.twitter.com/k1Iq4PrMXh</a>

    France promptly extinguished that belief, led by the explosive attacking pair of Oliver Giroud and Kylian Mbappé.

    Giroud's brace and Mbappé's goal and assist led France in a swashbuckling and dominant 4-1 performance that could have been far worse for the Aussies. France recovered from its early concession by swarming the Australian box for the remainder of the game.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    RABIOT TIES IT<br><br>France levels the score 💪 <a href="https://t.co/JT5ZFlagwH">pic.twitter.com/JT5ZFlagwH</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    GIROUD 🔥<br><br>He scores his 50th goal for France and puts Les Bleus out in front! <a href="https://t.co/MDzBWoDJOI">pic.twitter.com/MDzBWoDJOI</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🔥🇫🇷<br><br>France takes a 3-1 lead <a href="https://t.co/MxShrtsNTE">pic.twitter.com/MxShrtsNTE</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OLIVIER GIROUD 🔥<br><br>With this goal he ties Thierry Henry for the most goals in France men's national team history 👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/3GOz3FqUrF">pic.twitter.com/3GOz3FqUrF</a>

    It was a historic performance for Giroud, who tied Thierry Henry for the most international goals in French history (51). It was yet another impressive showing from Mbappé, arguably the brightest young star in the game today.

    Suffice to say, football Twitter was singing the pair's praises after the match:

    James Benge @jamesbenge

    One of the great forwards at bringing the best out of those around him gets his starring moment in the history books. Olivier Giroud, level with Thierry Henry as France’s record scorer.

    Olivier Giroud's Historic Career Praised as Kylian Mbappé, France Crush Australia
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Incredible. Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer with his 51st International goal. He almost too good looking for us to take seriously. But that is some record 🇫🇷

    Amy Lawrence @amylawrence71

    At the age of 21 Olivier Giroud was playing in the third tier of French football. A pro career of any description was by no means certain. Never give up folks. ⚽️

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    More magnificence from Mbappe leads to Olivier Giroud equalling Thierry Henry’s French goal scoring record. A great achievement.

    Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNBCSB

    Omg Mbappe and Giroud are putting on a CLINIC 🇫🇷⚽️

    Sam Tighe @stighefootball

    Mbappé, mate. <a href="https://t.co/SmgoBZ5OEA">https://t.co/SmgoBZ5OEA</a>

    Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt

    Dembélé and Mbappé on the flanks of your attack is just unfair. so, so much match-winning potential.

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    The wonderful, mesmerising <a href="https://twitter.com/KMbappe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KMbappe</a> scores his first goal of this World Cup. I doubt it will be the last.

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    Kylian Mbappe is off the mark. He deserved that goal. 12 goals in his last 11 games for France. <a href="https://t.co/RzckU00cey">pic.twitter.com/RzckU00cey</a>

    VisualGame @avisualgame

    He has a long career ahead of him to win the champions league, his numbers are phenomenal at all levels, he’s electric, brilliant to watch, plays for his hometown club. <br><br>Superstar.

    Giroud likely will break Henry's record at this World Cup, with Karim Benzema injured. And someday, Mbappé will almost assuredly break Giroud's record.

    Australia was always going to be overmatched against France, early shocker or not, but Tuesday's performance was a reminder that the French are real threats to defend as champions.

    They don't have many weaknesses. Their ability to break opponents down on either flank and create chance after chance is a cascading wave that tends to find any cracks in a defensive dam. They are experienced and deep, and Mbappé may be the best player at the tournament, full stop.

    How many countries could lose a Ballon d'Or winner like Benzema and still look like this? How many could plug that gap with a player of Giroud's quality?

    Not many, is the answer. Maybe none.

    So yes, upsets were in the air on Tuesday. France descended upon them like a tornado, blowing out Australia in a performance that reminded the world of the threat posed by the defending champs.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.