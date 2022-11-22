Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Denies Auburn Rumors on Twitter: 'That's News to Me'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin may eventually end up as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but it's apparently news to him that he will accept the position as soon as Friday.

Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News reported Kiffin will step down as coach of Ole Miss on Friday after Thursday's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State so he can join the Tigers. Sokoloff also noted Auburn hasn't "officially offered the job to anyone yet."

Kiffin didn't seem to think it was so definitive:

The Auburn position is open because it fired Bryan Harsin in October following a 3-5 start.

Cadillac Williams, who is a former Auburn player and was the running backs coach, took over in an interim role and has led the Tigers to a 2-1 record with the only loss coming in overtime against Mississippi State.

As for Kiffin, he wasn't done tweeting about the situation:

Ole Miss looked like a potential College Football Playoff contender following a 7-0 start, but it is just 1-3 in the last four. The close loss to Alabama and defeat at LSU were understandable, but this past Saturday's 42-27 loss to 6-5 Arkansas came as a surprise.

The Rebels were down 42-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss will finish its regular season against rival Mississippi State on Thursday, and all eyes will then turn to Kiffin. He is 85-45 overall as a head coach with stops at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss on his resume.

He has been the head coach of the Rebels since the start of the 2020 campaign and has a 23-11 record, but there may be something of a ceiling with the job when compared to Auburn. While the Tigers have struggled of late, they won the national title in 2010 and lost in the national championship game in 2013.

Ole Miss hasn't finished with a better record than 10-3 since the 1971 campaign.

Perhaps Kiffin will see the Tigers as more of a national title contender in the long run, but he remains at Ole Miss as of Monday and seems to be focused on the upcoming game against the Bulldogs.