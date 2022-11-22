WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21November 22, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 21.
We are in the final stretch before Survivor Series on Saturday, so most of the segments from this week's show were designed to build and hype the pay-per-view.
Heading into Monday's show, the final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team had yet to be revealed, but that didn't stop Asuka and Rhea Ripley from engaging in a singles match.
This weekend's show will be the final PPV of the year for WWE. That means everyone will be looking to go out with a bang so they are in a good position heading into The Royal Rumble.
Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.
The Judgment Day vs. Brawling Brutes
- The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre coming through the crowd feels like an intentional Shield reference since we just passed the 10th anniversary of the group's debut.
- "There's a banger cooking on the stove" should be a permanent catchphrase for Sheamus.
- Sheamus and Priest worked well together. That would be a fun singles feud with some stiff matches.
Kevin Owens opened the show with a promo talking about why he joined the WarGames match. He said he is specifically focused on taking out Roman Reigns. He eventually brought out The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.
Judgment Day came out to tell The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre to head back to SmackDown or show them some respect. This led to Judgment Day vs. Brawling Brutes as the first match of the night.
Kevin Owens joined commentary while Rhea Ripley and McIntyre stood in their teams' respective corners. We returned from a break to see the match had been made official. Sheamus and Damian Priest traded strikes until The Celtic Warrior tagged in Ridge Holland.
Holland took a lot of damage as the opposing team traded quick tags to keep him cut off from his corner. Dunne was put into a similar position through the second commercial break.
The OC stopped Dominik Mysterio from trying to escape the clutches of Sheamus, so The Celtic Warrior was able to take control of the young star and win with a Brogue Kick.
Most of the people involved in this match can be considered veterans at this point in their careers and that helped the less experienced competitors look better. The pace of this match was good because they were given enough time for everybody to have a few minutes in the ring. Even Mysterio looked better than usual.
Winners: The Brawling Brutes
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Omos vs. Johnny Gargano
- There are a lot of people who probably won't understand Miz's line about owning a cactus in California.
- The look on Gargano's face when Omos came out was perfect.
Johnny Gargano was expecting to face The Miz in the next match, but The A-Lister showed up with his hand bandaged up in what was clearly another fake injury. He said he found Gargano a worthy opponent before bringing out Omos and MVP.
Johnny Wrestling tried to mount some offense but was quickly overpowered. The Miz tripped Gargano on the apron, but it didn't stop him from beginning to make a comeback.
The former NXT champion got Omos off his feet and unloaded on him with a series of kicks to the head. Omos caught him jumping off the top rope and hit a huge Chokeslam for the win.
This match wasn't much, but it was probably one of the best bouts Omos has had on Raw because Gargano makes everything entertaining.
Winner: Omos
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations