WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21

1 of 2

Kevin Owens opened the show with a promo talking about why he joined the WarGames match. He said he is specifically focused on taking out Roman Reigns. He eventually brought out The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.

Judgment Day came out to tell The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre to head back to SmackDown or show them some respect. This led to Judgment Day vs. Brawling Brutes as the first match of the night.

Kevin Owens joined commentary while Rhea Ripley and McIntyre stood in their teams' respective corners. We returned from a break to see the match had been made official. Sheamus and Damian Priest traded strikes until The Celtic Warrior tagged in Ridge Holland.

Holland took a lot of damage as the opposing team traded quick tags to keep him cut off from his corner. Dunne was put into a similar position through the second commercial break.

The OC stopped Dominik Mysterio from trying to escape the clutches of Sheamus, so The Celtic Warrior was able to take control of the young star and win with a Brogue Kick.

Most of the people involved in this match can be considered veterans at this point in their careers and that helped the less experienced competitors look better. The pace of this match was good because they were given enough time for everybody to have a few minutes in the ring. Even Mysterio looked better than usual.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations