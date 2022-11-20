NFL Rumors: Taylor Heinicke to Remain Commanders' QB1; Carson Wentz Informed of Move

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders "as he continues to play well and the team keeps winning," according to ESPN's John Keim.

Carson Wentz, who began the season as the team's starter after an offseason trade from the Indianapolis Colts, has been on injured reserve due to a sprained right ring finger. He was not activated for Week 11 despite being eligible to come off IR.

A source told Keim that Wentz has been informed of the team's decision.

After going 2-4 with Wentz as a starter early in the season, the Commanders are 3-1 with Heinicke under center.

Washington handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season with a 32-21 upset last Monday, although Heinicke had no touchdowns and one interception.

The 29-year-old hasn't produced great numbers when active, totaling just five passing touchdowns with four interceptions and a 82.7 passer rating. Wentz has a 84.1 rating with 10 touchdowns and six picks in six games.

The team has still performed better with Heinicke on the field, earning impressive wins over the Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers. The only loss in this stretch came by three points to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Heinicke started 16 games for the Commanders last season after first impressing in a playoff game after the 2020 season.

Washington still gave up a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick to acquire Wentz, who has a $22 million salary this season. The 29-year-old is signed through 2024, although the organization can save $26.2 million by releasing him after the season, per Spotrac.

The Commanders could give Wentz another shot to prove himself when healthy before making a decision in the offseason. However, the squad believes Heinicke has earned more playing time while looking to contend for a playoff spot.