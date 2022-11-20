Texas' Bijan Robinson Puts Twitter in a Frenzy After 243-Yard, 4-TD Game vs. Kansas

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Sunday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers completed a respectable 12 of 21 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown in the win, but it was star running back Bijan Robinson who helped the team overpower the Jayhawks.

Robinson rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the win. It was by far his best game of the season, and his performance sent Twitter into a frenzy:

Robinson has spent the last three seasons at Texas and is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft. If he declares for the draft, he'll be the top running back on the board, topping the likes of Blake Corum and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Longhorns end the regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.