    Texas' Bijan Robinson Puts Twitter in a Frenzy After 243-Yard, 4-TD Game vs. Kansas

    Erin WalshNovember 20, 2022

    LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 19: Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the second quarter of a Big 12 college football game between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on November 19, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Sunday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to improve to 7-4 on the season.

    Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers completed a respectable 12 of 21 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown in the win, but it was star running back Bijan Robinson who helped the team overpower the Jayhawks.

    Robinson rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the win. It was by far his best game of the season, and his performance sent Twitter into a frenzy:

    Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp

    Eff it, Bijan for Heisman. 243 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Best player in the country. <a href="https://t.co/tydCqCOqu8">pic.twitter.com/tydCqCOqu8</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Bijan Robinson is THAT DUDE. 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/9VAkaf8YUg">pic.twitter.com/9VAkaf8YUg</a>

    Joe Scanlan @JoeScanlanTV

    Bijan is so good 😭

    James "PJ" Locke III @PjLocke4

    Bijan gotta be the 1st taken off the board! He’s going nuts!🔥🔥 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽

    Alexander Bielfeld @WHEC_ABielfeld

    So Bijan Robinson should win the Heisman but won't cause Texas isn't good

    Bryan Luhn @bryluhn

    BIJAN cannot be stopped!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> 🤘🤘🤘

    Jeff Asher @Crimealytics

    Bijan Robinson is absolutely insane.

    Rocky Garza Jr. @rockssjr

    Bijan is insane.

    Derik Flerlage @DerikFler

    Bijan is unreal

    Nino @qdiggs6

    Bijan going crazy!!

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Tackling Bijan Robinson doesn't look like fun.

    Cody Daniel @CodyDanielSBN

    Is there anyone who actually believes there's a better RB in college football than Bijan Robinson?

    Robinson has spent the last three seasons at Texas and is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft. If he declares for the draft, he'll be the top running back on the board, topping the likes of Blake Corum and Jahmyr Gibbs.

    The Longhorns end the regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

