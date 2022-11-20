X

    No. 1 Georgia's Defense Praised for Dominant Performance Against Will Levis, Kentucky

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 20, 2022

    LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 19: Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) after intercepting a pass in a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 19, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs football team used a dominating defense and a strong rushing attack to defeat the unranked host Kentucky Wildcats 16-6 on Saturday.

    Georgia shut out Kentucky for the first 50 minutes of the game and got its points via three Jack Podlesny field goals and a Kenny McIntosh nine-yard run.

    The Bulldogs' biggest defensive play came courtesy of Georgia safety Kelee Ringo, who got a pick off UK quarterback Will Levis with the Wildcats facing a 3rd-and-12 from the Bulldog 18-yard line down 3-0 in the second quarter.

    Levis, who is widely considered a top-10 NFL draft prospect, completed 20-of-31 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    UK finally got on the board with 9:52 remaining in regulation after a nine-play, 99-yard drive capped by a Levis pass to Barion Brown. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

    UGA punted the ball back to UK, who then went as far as the Bulldog 16-yard line. However, a sack and then an incomplete pass led to a missed field goal attempt. Kentucky got the ball one more time after another UGA punt but could not cross midfield.

    It was a sluggish day for Georgia, but the defense did hold UK to just six points at home.

    No. 1 Georgia's Defense Praised for Dominant Performance Against Will Levis, Kentucky
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Georgia also rushed for 247 yards on 46 attempts. McIntosh led the rushing attack with 143 rushing yards on 19 carries.

    Despite a rough ending with a pair of long UK drives, the Georgia defense got its due credit on Twitter en route to propelling the Bulldogs to an 11-0 mark. Of note, Smael Mondon (team-high 11 tackles), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (eight tackles), Kwame Lassiter (two tackles for loss, game-ending pass breakup) and Ringo (interception) got credit for their work.

    Dr. SEC @thedrsec

    The UGA defense has now only gave up one first quarter touchdown in the last 26 games (Tennessee 2021). That is 16 straight games. <br><br>I started tweeting this stat week one this season. It was impressive then...now it's just ridiculous.

    Audraine Jackson @atlstoryteller

    UGA defense is nasty! Woof! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGAvsUK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGAvsUK</a>

    Sam @SamTheMan180

    Smael Mondon has really blossomed in that inside role. Freak athlete.

    Zeader B. @zbmoney1988

    Smael Mondon is a SUPERSTAR 🌟

    William 🇮🇹 @wowjr2323

    Look at Dumas-Johnson dictate that defense tho.

    Baxter Street Boys @baxstboys

    Kamari Lassiter’s ability to make open field tackles is truly 80-grade

    Jerry Carnes 11Alive @jcarnes11alive

    Lassiter is having a game today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/godawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#godawgs</a>

    National Football Parody Account Champs @dawgsports

    Kelee Ringo’s commitment to making one extraordinary play every other week is life goals.

    Matt DeBary @MattDeBary

    Big INT for CB Kelee Ringo. <br><br>Georgia's red-zone defense has been outstanding all season.

    Georgia will finish the regular season on Saturday against Georgia Tech before facing LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.