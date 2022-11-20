No. 1 Georgia's Defense Praised for Dominant Performance Against Will Levis, Kentucky

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs football team used a dominating defense and a strong rushing attack to defeat the unranked host Kentucky Wildcats 16-6 on Saturday.

Georgia shut out Kentucky for the first 50 minutes of the game and got its points via three Jack Podlesny field goals and a Kenny McIntosh nine-yard run.

The Bulldogs' biggest defensive play came courtesy of Georgia safety Kelee Ringo, who got a pick off UK quarterback Will Levis with the Wildcats facing a 3rd-and-12 from the Bulldog 18-yard line down 3-0 in the second quarter.

Levis, who is widely considered a top-10 NFL draft prospect, completed 20-of-31 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

UK finally got on the board with 9:52 remaining in regulation after a nine-play, 99-yard drive capped by a Levis pass to Barion Brown. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

UGA punted the ball back to UK, who then went as far as the Bulldog 16-yard line. However, a sack and then an incomplete pass led to a missed field goal attempt. Kentucky got the ball one more time after another UGA punt but could not cross midfield.

It was a sluggish day for Georgia, but the defense did hold UK to just six points at home.

Georgia also rushed for 247 yards on 46 attempts. McIntosh led the rushing attack with 143 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Despite a rough ending with a pair of long UK drives, the Georgia defense got its due credit on Twitter en route to propelling the Bulldogs to an 11-0 mark. Of note, Smael Mondon (team-high 11 tackles), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (eight tackles), Kwame Lassiter (two tackles for loss, game-ending pass breakup) and Ringo (interception) got credit for their work.

Georgia will finish the regular season on Saturday against Georgia Tech before facing LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.