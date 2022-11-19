X

    Max Duggan, No. 4 TCU Stun Twitter in Win over Baylor to Keep CFP Hopes Alive

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2022

    WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs looks for an open receiver against the Baylor Bears in the first quarter at McLane Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    On the strength of perhaps the wildest ending in college football this season, the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs remained undefeated with a 29-28 road win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

    With 1:34 left in the game and no timeouts remaining, TCU took possession of the ball, trailing by two points. Quarterback Max Duggan impressively moved the Horned Frogs into field-goal range, but some questionable decisions followed.

    TCU ran the ball on first down with 30 seconds left, spiked the ball on second down and ran it again on third.

    Head coach Sonny Dykes ran his field-goal team onto the field with less than 20 seconds remaining, and kicker Griffin Kell coolly nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to win the game:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    THE HORNED FROGS WIN!!!! 🐸 STAYING UNDEFEATED! <a href="https://twitter.com/TCUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCUFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/MEYDSI1FT8">pic.twitter.com/MEYDSI1FT8</a>

    After witnessing the shocking manner in which TCU improved to 11-0, college football experts and fans alternated between praising the execution of the game-winner and the Horned Frogs' ability to come through in big moments, while also questioning why such a bizarre sequence of plays was called:

    Paige Kuhn @ThatSportsPaige

    That was the greatest game-winning field goal I’ve ever seen. The execution. Omg.

    Brendan Robertson @BrendanWJBF

    TCU getting away with that end of game clock management is absurd! SPRINTING on the field to get setup for game winning FG. Sonny Dykes says they practice that play every Thursday, but still <a href="https://t.co/jPsNZIP6Di">pic.twitter.com/jPsNZIP6Di</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    if I needed to trust any team to complete a dramatic final-minute comeback including a frantic rushed field goal as time expired, it would 100 percent be TCU

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Sports. <a href="https://t.co/HnNIJwzWun">pic.twitter.com/HnNIJwzWun</a>

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    There’s no way TCU is one of the four best teams in college football, but that team has serious guts. Take nothing away from the marbles.

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    TCU just intentionally ran a fire-drill field goal with a college kicker in one of the biggest moments in program history and got away with it. Hilarious. Team of Destiny. 15 and 0 incoming

    TheTrackSportsTalkATL Jake (1-0 in GOTYs) @cantguardjake

    TCU just did the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen and it totally worked to perfection

    While many were responsible for TCU hanging tough and overcoming an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Duggan received many of the accolades.

    The TCU signal-caller took multiple big hits and was left battered and bloodied, but he still managed to complete 24 of his 35 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing for 50 yards and a score.

    Most impressively, Duggan was without his biggest weapons during the fourth quarter, as wide receiver Derius Davis wasn't active because of a hand injury, while both wideout Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller got injured during the game.

    Given what Duggan accomplished with a depleted group of weapons, Twitter gave him a ton of credit and threw some Heisman Trophy hype behind him:

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    What Duggan just did on those last few series, without 3 of his top guys on offense… Stud. TCU is the most tested team in the country.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    If Max Duggan isn't in New York the second week of December, we're doing it wrong. He willed that thing.

    David Pollack @davidpollack47

    Max Duggan officially #1 on my Heisman ballot. <a href="https://twitter.com/TCUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCUFootball</a> always finds a way! <a href="https://t.co/W3VKq1LQtf">https://t.co/W3VKq1LQtf</a>

    One loss almost certainly would knock TCU out of the College Football Playoff running because of the presences of undefeated Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan, as well as strong one-loss teams such as Tennessee and USC, plus two-loss LSU, but the Horned Frogs kept their national championship hopes alive Saturday.

    TCU has made a habit of overcoming second-half deficits to remain undefeated, and it is likely just two wins away from punching its ticket into the CFP.

    Following a home date with Iowa State next week, TCU will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 3. Neither game is a gimme, but Saturday's result showed that the Horned Frogs may indeed be a team of destiny this season.

