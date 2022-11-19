Max Duggan, No. 4 TCU Stun Twitter in Win over Baylor to Keep CFP Hopes Alive

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On the strength of perhaps the wildest ending in college football this season, the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs remained undefeated with a 29-28 road win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

With 1:34 left in the game and no timeouts remaining, TCU took possession of the ball, trailing by two points. Quarterback Max Duggan impressively moved the Horned Frogs into field-goal range, but some questionable decisions followed.



TCU ran the ball on first down with 30 seconds left, spiked the ball on second down and ran it again on third.

Head coach Sonny Dykes ran his field-goal team onto the field with less than 20 seconds remaining, and kicker Griffin Kell coolly nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to win the game:

After witnessing the shocking manner in which TCU improved to 11-0, college football experts and fans alternated between praising the execution of the game-winner and the Horned Frogs' ability to come through in big moments, while also questioning why such a bizarre sequence of plays was called:

While many were responsible for TCU hanging tough and overcoming an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Duggan received many of the accolades.

The TCU signal-caller took multiple big hits and was left battered and bloodied, but he still managed to complete 24 of his 35 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing for 50 yards and a score.

Most impressively, Duggan was without his biggest weapons during the fourth quarter, as wide receiver Derius Davis wasn't active because of a hand injury, while both wideout Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller got injured during the game.

Given what Duggan accomplished with a depleted group of weapons, Twitter gave him a ton of credit and threw some Heisman Trophy hype behind him:

One loss almost certainly would knock TCU out of the College Football Playoff running because of the presences of undefeated Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan, as well as strong one-loss teams such as Tennessee and USC, plus two-loss LSU, but the Horned Frogs kept their national championship hopes alive Saturday.

TCU has made a habit of overcoming second-half deficits to remain undefeated, and it is likely just two wins away from punching its ticket into the CFP.

Following a home date with Iowa State next week, TCU will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 3. Neither game is a gimme, but Saturday's result showed that the Horned Frogs may indeed be a team of destiny this season.