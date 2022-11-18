X

    NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline

    Erin WalshNovember 18, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on November 13, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline.

    Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

