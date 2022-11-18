NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

