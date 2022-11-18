76ers Rumors: Tobias Harris' Name Mentioned in Trade Talks During Calls with Teams

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to make a major trade during the season, it will likely result in Tobias Harris being moved.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harris' name has come up in early talks Sixers officials have had with other teams as they start looking ahead to Dec. 15, when free agents who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded.

