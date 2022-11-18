AEW Rumors: CM Punk's Rehab on Triceps Injury 'Going Really Well' After Surgery

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

CM Punk is reportedly making progress in working his way back from an injury suffered during his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out in September.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Shivangini Rawat of Ringside News), Punk's rehab from a torn triceps is "going really well."

Since making his AEW debut in August 2021, Punk has dealt with some significant injuries, including a foot ailment suffered around the time of him beating "Hangman" Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May to become AEW world champion for the first time.

Shortly after his win, it was announced that Punk would have to take time off because of the injury, which led to Moxley becoming the interim AEW world champion.

Punk lost a unification bout to Moxley in his return match on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite, but just a couple of weeks later at All Out, Punk beat Mox to become a two-time champion.

The 44-year-old veteran reportedly tore his triceps during that match, which led to the title being vacated and Moxley winning a tournament to become the first three-time AEW world champion.

Punk has not commented publicly about the reported triceps injury, but he did take to his Instagram Stories this week to provide an update on his foot.

Per Rawat, Punk wrote: "First time doing road work since the broken foot. For anyone out there going through it: the light at the end of the tunnel is you."

When Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021, it marked his return to pro wrestling after more than seven years away.

Now, his future in AEW and pro wrestling as a whole is in question, but current indications are that he is trending in the right direction from a health perspective and will be ready in the not-too-distant future should a wrestling opportunity present itself.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).