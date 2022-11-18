MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Interests Mariners in Offseason

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Having already made one move to add a power-hitting outfielder to their lineup, the Seattle Mariners may not be done making trades as we head into the hot-stove season.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners have interest in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.