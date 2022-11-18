X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees' Gleyber Torres Interests Mariners in Offseason

    Adam WellsNovember 18, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees throws to first base for the out during Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Having already made one move to add a power-hitting outfielder to their lineup, the Seattle Mariners may not be done making trades as we head into the hot-stove season.

    Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mariners have interest in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.