Kenny Omega and Young Bucks Lose to Death Triangle in Return Match at AEW Full Gear

Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear on Saturday to retain the AEW World Trios Championships.

Rey Fenix reversed a One-Winged Angel attempt from Kenny Omega by finally using the hammer from PAC to earn the pin.

The Elite made a triumphant return to the ring on this evening:

Chaos ensued in a back-and-forth match.

In the end, the Death Triangle emerged victorious.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks became the inaugural titleholders at All Out in September by beating "Hangman" Adam Page and Dark Order in the finals of a tournament, but their reign didn't last long.

The Elite reportedly got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk after All Out because of comments Punk made in the post-show media scrum, which led to all parties involved getting removed from AEW programming.

With The Elite unable to appear on television, they were stripped of the titles, and Death Triangle went on to win the vacant belts by beating Best Friends in a match on the Sept. 7 episode of Dynamite.

While there was seemingly some disappointment within the fanbase over The Elite being stripped of the titles so quickly, especially so soon after the return of Omega from a lengthy injury absence, Death Triangle established themselves as deserving champions.

The trio of PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo went on an impressive roll after winning the titles, beating Best Friends in a rematch and also successfully defending against Dark Order and the team of Top Flight and AR Fox.

Death Triangle have been a unit for some time and are comprised of three of the best in-ring workers AEW has to offer, making them one of the few teams capable of filling The Elite's shoes.

After a successful defense against Top Flight and Fox on the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear, PAC called out The Elite without specifically mentioning their names.

Omega and the Bucks did not appear, but a match graphic for Full Gear featuring Death Triangle appeared on the big screen. A clock then ticked down and revealed The Elite as their opponents, which led to a big reaction from the live crowd.

Three of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling made their long-awaited return Saturday, but Death Triangle pulled off a huge upset, suggesting the company may move forward with a storyline focused on Omega and The Young Bucks trying to find their footing.

