Patriots Legends Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Appear in '80 for Brady' Movie Trailer

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady headlines a trailer for the upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady, which centers around four girlfriends in their 80s who traveled to see the Pats play in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Michaela Zee of Variety reported Brady stars as himself in the movie, which also features his former Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," Brady said. "We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also a producer for the movie through his company 199 Productions.

Actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star as the quartet of girlfriends who witnessed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points over the game's final 17 minutes to win the championship, 34-28.

It marked the fifth Super Bowl ring for Brady, who won another with New England two years later before leaving to join the Bucs in 2020. He captured a seventh title during his first season in Tampa, giving him two more than any other player in NFL history.

Brady said the film crew placed an emphasis on authenticity, per Zee.

"They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were," he said.

It'll be the theatrical debut in a starring role for the 45-year-old NFL legend, who previously made cameo appearances on television shows, including Entourage, Family Guy and The Simpsons, and the 2003 film Stuck on You.

80 for Brady is scheduled for a Feb. 3 release.