Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 2

Welcome to the HBO spotlight, Colt McCoy.

It was fitting that Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks, which was the second one of the in-season, behind-the-scenes look at the Arizona Cardinals, opened with star quarterback Kyler Murray receiving treatment.

It was a reminder that the adversity from a slow start to the season that was the focus of the first episode was still very much present one week later.

Murray dealt with a hamstring injury, safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and the offensive line had health concerns ahead of a matchup with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. Kelvin Beachum went to the hospital for what was feared to be appendicitis but ultimately wasn't, which led to some relief and jokes from teammates and coaches.

The season seemed to be slipping away for the Cardinals after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks dropped their record to 3-6, especially with all the health concerns.

But the urgency to turn things around stood out, whether it was Baker finding his way back onto the field much earlier than expected, new father J.J. Watt explaining what he went through to get back when his heart was shocked back into rhythm or McCoy demonstrating plenty of leadership in practice, film study and the quarterback room.

That leadership translated to Sunday, as McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory that changed the entire outlook of their season.

It proved to be a backup bowl, as John Wolford played for the injured Matthew Stafford on the other side. McCoy came out on top and went 26-of-37 for 238 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, while James Conner scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The game stood out for more than just the result, as Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson went up against his son, Van. That gave Hard Knocks the opportunity to provide one of the heart-touching moments the show is known for, but the attention eventually returned to football.

Thanks to McCoy's effort, returns for Baker and Beachum, dominance from Watt, and strong play throughout the roster, the Cardinals are now 4-6 and have some momentum on their side heading into a divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico on Monday Night Football.