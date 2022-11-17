X

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 2

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Welcome to the HBO spotlight, Colt McCoy.

    It was fitting that Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks, which was the second one of the in-season, behind-the-scenes look at the Arizona Cardinals, opened with star quarterback Kyler Murray receiving treatment.

    It was a reminder that the adversity from a slow start to the season that was the focus of the first episode was still very much present one week later.

    Murray dealt with a hamstring injury, safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and the offensive line had health concerns ahead of a matchup with Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. Kelvin Beachum went to the hospital for what was feared to be appendicitis but ultimately wasn't, which led to some relief and jokes from teammates and coaches.

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KelvinBeachumJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KelvinBeachumJr</a> 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂....<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@12SportsAZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/fEVdek0jUw">pic.twitter.com/fEVdek0jUw</a>

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    grab your popcorn 🍿<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> In-Season is now streaming on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBOMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/N8ZfQdvBqo">pic.twitter.com/N8ZfQdvBqo</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Damn, Beach.<br><br>Said he passed out this week due to some “itis” type thing and had to go to the ER. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    The season seemed to be slipping away for the Cardinals after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks dropped their record to 3-6, especially with all the health concerns.

    But the urgency to turn things around stood out, whether it was Baker finding his way back onto the field much earlier than expected, new father J.J. Watt explaining what he went through to get back when his heart was shocked back into rhythm or McCoy demonstrating plenty of leadership in practice, film study and the quarterback room.

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    More McCoy "If we know what to do and if the spacing is right and you do your job, we will beat this team. We will beat anybody. That is the bottom line. So when we talk about, like, what can we do? It's these little details that are just adding up." (2/2) <a href="https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@12SportsAZ</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Enter: Colt McCoy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ColtMcCoy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColtMcCoy</a> <a href="https://t.co/rXwfO9qgXj">pic.twitter.com/rXwfO9qgXj</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Colt McCoy was absolutely determined to get everyone on the same page last week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Marc Sessler @MarcSessler

    Colt McCoy burning up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Mike Jurecki @mikejurecki

    Colt McCoy is so impressive his football IQ is off the charts what a leader. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Jason Hayes @JasonHayesNFL

    5 mins into Hard Knocks and my instant takeaway is that Colt McCoy has a good coaching career ahead of him.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Budda's back, tell a friend 🗣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Buddabaker3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buddabaker3</a> <a href="https://t.co/y55waisZ92">pic.twitter.com/y55waisZ92</a>

    James Sawyer @jhall_1906

    Man I just love Budda Baker’s leadership! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JJWatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJWatt</a> and family🌵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7CuQZzNgJ">pic.twitter.com/t7CuQZzNgJ</a>

    That leadership translated to Sunday, as McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory that changed the entire outlook of their season.

    It proved to be a backup bowl, as John Wolford played for the injured Matthew Stafford on the other side. McCoy came out on top and went 26-of-37 for 238 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, while James Conner scored two touchdowns on the ground.

    The game stood out for more than just the result, as Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson went up against his son, Van. That gave Hard Knocks the opportunity to provide one of the heart-touching moments the show is known for, but the attention eventually returned to football.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Nobody coaches you like your dad ♥<br><br>Shawn and Van Jefferson shared a heartfelt moment after facing off against each other. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> In Season with the <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> continues Tonight at 10pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hbomax</a> <a href="https://t.co/GkUZDh83mR">pic.twitter.com/GkUZDh83mR</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    “He got a ring! He got a ring!”<br><br>The joy on Shawn J.’s face is so awesome. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Thanks to McCoy's effort, returns for Baker and Beachum, dominance from Watt, and strong play throughout the roster, the Cardinals are now 4-6 and have some momentum on their side heading into a divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico on Monday Night Football.

