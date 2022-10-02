X

    Cardinals' J.J. Watt to Play After He Had His 'Heart Shocked Back into Rhythm'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2022

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Twitter Sunday that he had a heart issue earlier in the week:

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.<br><br>I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.<br><br>That’s it.

    A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia featuring an irregular heart rhythm.

    Watt was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a calf issue, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he was expected to play. The veteran also confirmed he will play despite his heart issue.

    Jay Glazer provided a further update on the situation on Fox NFL Sunday, noting Watt felt "lightheaded" in a meeting on Wednesday and was brought to the hospital on Thursday. He was still able to practice with the team on Friday.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    J.J. Watt had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and his playing today. <br><br>An incredible story on J.J. Watt, <a href="https://twitter.com/JayGlazer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayGlazer</a> has the latest for us. <a href="https://t.co/0rDoQnhkXJ">pic.twitter.com/0rDoQnhkXJ</a>

    Watt has played two games this season, tallying one sack in each.

    The 33-year-old is in his second year with the Cardinals, although the 2021 campaign was cut short after just seven games when he suffered a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff.

    Injuries have been a major part of his career, playing more than half a season just twice in the last six years.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The three-time Defensive Player of the Year continues to show his dedication by working his way back to the field, although his health remains a significant concern.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.