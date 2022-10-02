Cardinals' J.J. Watt to Play After He Had His 'Heart Shocked Back into Rhythm'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt revealed on Twitter Sunday that he had a heart issue earlier in the week:

A-Fib stands for atrial fibrillation, which is an arrhythmia featuring an irregular heart rhythm.

Watt was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a calf issue, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he was expected to play. The veteran also confirmed he will play despite his heart issue.

Jay Glazer provided a further update on the situation on Fox NFL Sunday, noting Watt felt "lightheaded" in a meeting on Wednesday and was brought to the hospital on Thursday. He was still able to practice with the team on Friday.

Watt has played two games this season, tallying one sack in each.

The 33-year-old is in his second year with the Cardinals, although the 2021 campaign was cut short after just seven games when he suffered a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff.

Injuries have been a major part of his career, playing more than half a season just twice in the last six years.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year continues to show his dedication by working his way back to the field, although his health remains a significant concern.