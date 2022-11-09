Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 10

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is considered "day-to-day" and added it is "not nothing. But not catastrophic."

Murray has 2,168 passing yards and 359 rushing yards and has accounted for 14 touchdowns through nine games in 2022.

Any injury to a starting quarterback is significant in the NFL, and the Cardinals will likely be extra cautious with a player who signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract in the offseason.

Murray missed more than a month last year because of an ankle injury, the first time in his three NFL campaigns that he missed regular-season action. The 25-year-old dealt with a variety of ailments in each of his first two seasons but still started all 16 games each year.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has been a difference-maker through his first three years of his career, averaging 3,827 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 595 rushing yards and seven touchdowns per year.

In 2021, he led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Cardinals would likely turn to veteran Colt McCoy, who started three games for Arizona in 2021, if Murray is sidelined.