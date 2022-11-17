ACC Teams to Wear Helmet Decals to Pay Tribute to Virginia Shooting Victims

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The ACC announced that it will honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed on campus Sunday.

Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel relayed a press release outlining the conference's plans, which include helmet decals for all conference teams, a moment of silence for all ACC home games and the use of "UVA Strong" graphics across the league.

Emily Leiker of Syracuse.com tweeted the helmet decal, and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic shared the "UVA Strong" graphic:

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch also revealed the helmet decal that numerous Virginia college football teams will wear to honor UVA this weekend:

UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning from a class field trip.

Another Cavalier player, Mike Hollins, was injured and is still in the hospital, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. A fifth student, who is not a football player, was hospitalized but has since been released.

Former UVA football player and suspected shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder in addition to other charges.

UVA has canceled a previously scheduled home game against Coastal Carolina, which would have taken place Saturday. A decision on the team's final game, a Nov. 26 road matchup with Virginia Tech, has not yet been made.