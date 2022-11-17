Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff

5 of 7

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When: Nov. 26 at Noon ET

For the second straight season, The Game between Michigan and Ohio State has massive playoff implications. Both teams look likely to enter this game undefeated, and the winner will win the Big Ten East and play in the Big Ten championship game.

Last year, Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. However, that game was played in Ann Arbor, whereas this year's will be played in Columbus. Michigan hasn't beaten the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe since 2000.

Both of these offenses can score a lot of points. The Buckeyes are second nationally in scoring offense at 46.8 points per game, while Michigan is fifth at 41.4 points per game.

Both teams' quarterbacks have played well this season, too. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who was a Heisman finalist last year, has thrown for 2,750 yards and 34 touchdowns, tied for the most in the country. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,744 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But these offenses have had success on the ground as well. Michigan's Blake Corum is fifth nationally with 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. OSU's Miyan Williams and TreyVeyon Henderson have combined for 1,335 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year.

Michigan's defense might have the edge in this one. The Wolverines rank first nationally in total defense, allowing only 232.8 yards per game. Ohio State is giving up only 271.5 yards per game, though, so both defenses have played well.

While the Big Ten West is still up for grabs between Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Minnesota, whoever goes to the Big Ten title game representing the East will likely be heavily favored.

Ohio State and Michigan currently ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The loser of a close game here could still end up with a bid, but that would likely require a lot of two-loss conference champions.

Considering how well these two have played all season, it would be hard to keep one of them out of the playoff if this game comes down to a last-second field goal.