UVA RB Mike Hollins 'Doing Well' After Surgery Following Shooting, Spokesperson Says

University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins is "doing well" after his second surgery following a mass shooting at the school Sunday evening that killed three Cavalier football players and injured Hollins and another teammate.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, who is serving as the Hollins family spokesperson, relayed the news to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Hollins suffered a gunshot wound to the back. He was on a ventilator, but that has since been removed and his critical status has been upgraded to stable condition.

Earlier Tuesday, Hollins' mother Brenda provided updates on her son:

The junior running back out of University Lab High School in Baton Rouge has amassed 319 total yards and a pair of rushing scores this year. He notably rushed for a season-high 75 yards against UNC on Nov. 5.

His old high school head coach, Andy Martin, spoke to WBRZ about his character.

“Mike was a great kid," Martin said. "Was awesome to be around, had a great personality, always a smile on his face. It was just a pleasure to have him on the team and coach."

UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday that football players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed. The student-athletes were on a charter bus that had just returned from a class field trip.

Dontayvion Wicks, the other injured Cavalier player, is listed as being in good condition.

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former member of the football team, was arrested Monday after an hours-long manhunt.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have now been 598 mass shootings in the United States in 2022.