Kyrie Irving Ruled Out for Nets vs. Kings; 7th Straight Game Missed Due to Suspension

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's team-issued suspension will continue through at least Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN's Nick Friedell reported the Brooklyn Nets said the point guard will miss his seventh consecutive game.

Brooklyn initially suspended him on Nov. 3 because he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and then failed to disavow antisemitism on multiple occasions in the aftermath.

The Nets also generated a list of things Irving had to accomplish before he could return to the court:

It is notable he will not play Tuesday, considering Marc Stein reported "word is Irving is itching to get back on the floor and there have been rumbles for days that the National Basketball Players Association, at some stage, could move to file a grievance on Irving's behalf if the various parties involved can't reach a resolution on a return timetable."

Whether a grievance is eventually filed remains to be seen, but Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said the Duke product isn't antisemitic.

Nets governor Joe Tsai also tweeted that "it's clear" the point guard "does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group" after a meeting, adding the two sides will continue "working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education."

Brooklyn was just 2-6 on the season in eight games with Irving at the time of the suspension.

Since the punishment, the team is 4-2 with him sidelined. While it still remains on the outside of the early Eastern Conference playoff picture at 6-8 overall, it has taken strides on the floor without the seven-time All-Star.