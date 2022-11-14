Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5

0 of 3

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Charles Bassey could go down as one of the unlikeliest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Bassey was not in the San Antonio Spurs' plans at the start of the regular season, but over the last week, he has become a contributor off the bench in the paint for Gregg Popovich's team.

Bassey carries more value in fantasy basketball circles over the next seven days because the Spurs start a five-game week against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The former Philadelphia big man can pile up statistics to help your team's depth over the next seven days. and even in further weeks, if he continues to find success in the Spurs rotation.

The abundance of games played by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons in Week 5 could also help out fantasy basketball players.

Killian Hayes is a risky pickup based on his career numbers, but he could be a good value find on the waiver wire while Cade Cunningham is out.

Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. has not been elevated because of an injury. He has just played well enough to put himself on fantasy basketball radars.

All three players could help the back ends of your roster in Week 5 and provide the difference to win head-to-head matchups.