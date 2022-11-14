Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick up for NBA Week 5November 14, 2022
Charles Bassey could go down as one of the unlikeliest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Bassey was not in the San Antonio Spurs' plans at the start of the regular season, but over the last week, he has become a contributor off the bench in the paint for Gregg Popovich's team.
Bassey carries more value in fantasy basketball circles over the next seven days because the Spurs start a five-game week against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
The former Philadelphia big man can pile up statistics to help your team's depth over the next seven days. and even in further weeks, if he continues to find success in the Spurs rotation.
The abundance of games played by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons in Week 5 could also help out fantasy basketball players.
Killian Hayes is a risky pickup based on his career numbers, but he could be a good value find on the waiver wire while Cade Cunningham is out.
Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. has not been elevated because of an injury. He has just played well enough to put himself on fantasy basketball radars.
All three players could help the back ends of your roster in Week 5 and provide the difference to win head-to-head matchups.
Charles Bassey, PF/C, San Antonio
Charles Bassey carries fantasy value in Week 5 because of San Antonio's busy schedule.
The Spurs start out on the road against Golden State and then visit Portland, Sacramento and both Los Angeles teams.
The busy swing on the west coast could help Bassey's fantasy value because the Spurs may be inclined to sit Jakob Poeltl at some point. There are two sets of back-to-back games in that stretch.
Bassey led the Spurs in rebounds twice in the last three games. He posted 14 boards on Friday night against a depleted Milwaukee Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.
Bassey played a season-high 18 minutes on Friday. He played 16 minutes in his previous two appearances against Memphis and Denver.
The emerging role off the bench combined with the busy schedule make Bassey an ideal target for the next week, at least, in fantasy basketball leagues.
He could stick around for the next few weeks, but for now, the focus is on taking advantage of San Antonio's busy week and a potentially larger role in one or two of those contests.
Killian Hayes, PG, Detroit
The injury situation in Detroit benefits Killian Hayes.
Cade Cunningham is dealing with a shin injury that will keep him out for at least a week and Cory Joseph is listed as day-to-day with a hip injury.
Cunningham's injury opens up playing time for Hayes, who has largely been a bench piece during his time with the Pistons.
Hayes comes into Detroit's four-game week off three consecutive double-digit point performances.
He also dished out seven assists in consecutive games against Boston and New York.
The recent performances should give fantasy basketball players some hope that Hayes can deliver in his larger role over the next seven days.
A Monday matchup against an injury-ridden Toronto squad should help Hayes start the week on a high note. Detroit then hits the road to face both Los Angeles teams and Sacramento.
Kenyon Martin Jr., SF/PF, Houston
Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and five rebounds per game off the bench for the Houston Rockets.
Martin has proved to be a reliable piece for the young squad, and he could end up as a nice addition to fantasy basketball rosters for the upcoming week.
He is listed as both a small and power forward in Yahoo fantasy basketball and is on the verge of a four-game week.
Martin reached double figures in three of his last four games, and he chipped in nine points and seven rebounds in his last appearance against New Orleans.
Houston gets a favorable weekly schedule with the Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana and Golden State at home and a quick road trip to Dallas on Wednesday.
It is important to note that the Rockets have a day off in between all of their games this week, which means you do not have to worry about any fatigue hurting Martin's stock.
Martin may also help fantasy basketball rosters next week, as the Rockets play Atlanta and Oklahoma City at home after a four-day break.