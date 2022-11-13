Former WWE, AEW Star Bobby Fish Wins Boxing Debut via KO on Floyd Mayweather Card

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via TKO in the second round of his boxing debut Sunday.

Fish signed a two-fight deal with Global Titans Fight Series earlier this year. His debut came came as part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji exhibition fight in Dubai.

The 46-year-old said he hopes to try out professional kickboxing or MMA for his next pro fight.

"The next one, I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA because that's what I've done. I've been doing martial arts since I was a kid and that's what I love," Fish said on "MCW Backstage Pass."

Fish left AEW earlier this year after his contract expired and has been making appearances in Impact Wrestling since September. He previously spent time in WWE from 2017 to 2021 after several years on the independent circuit.

