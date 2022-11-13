NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

1 of 3

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Pac-12's worst-case scenario sprung into action on Saturday night.

Oregon entered as the No. 6 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25.

The Ducks made a stunning decision to go for 4th-and-1 in their own territory with their backup quarterback on the field late in the fourth quarter. The decision backfired and Washington ended up kicking a game-winning field goal.

Oregon's top 10 fate was in danger for most of the game, as Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies matched whatever Bo Nix and the Ducks produced on offense.

The loss dropped Oregon to 8-2 and likely out of the top 10 in both polls. The Ducks could still win the Pac-12 Championship Game, but in order to qualify, they must beat the Utah Utes next week.

UCLA's loss was even more stunning because of the opponent and situation. The Bruins appeared to be ready to take advantage of Oregon's own mishap, but instead, they fell flat at home to Arizona.

The Bruins were No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No .12 in the playoff rankings. They should tumble well out of the top 10 after falling to a team with a losing record.

Chip Kelly's team is out of the playoff conversation at 8-2 and its two conference losses could spell trouble to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

UCLA needs a win over USC in Week 12 to stay alive on that front. A Bruins victory is now the last thing the conference needs because then it would take USC out of the playoff discussion.