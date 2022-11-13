Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard Says CFB Coaches Are 'Tampering with Other Teams' Players'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the rumors that running back Braelon Allen was considering transferring to Michigan on Saturday.

"I would never accuse any teams of tampering with your players," Leonhard said after the Badgers' 24-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday, via Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "but teams are tampering with other teams’ players."

Leonhard added, via CBS Sports:

"It's unfortunate to see where it's at, but I have to continue to show a clear vision. I've mentioned it a number of times, the uncertainty is going to cause people to look and see what the best decisions for their future are, and we have to be real about that as coaches. It's why we have these conversations almost daily with our team about where we're going, what the plan is and how we're going to get there. That's all we can do at this point, and, like I said, it's unfortunate that a kid has to address that with the media when it's not supposed to be real, right, but obviously it is."

During an appearance on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee (h/t Potrykus) earlier this week, Allen addressed the rumors of him potentially entering the transfer portal, noting that as long as Leonhard remains head coach, he'll remain at Wisconsin.

"That is honest truth," Allen said. "I haven't had any contact with them. The fact that rumor sprouted up is surprising to me … especially Michigan specifically."

Leonhard is 3-2 as head coach of the Badgers since taking over for Paul Chryst, who was fired just five games into the season after the team started the year 2-3 after being projected to be a contender for the Big Ten West title during the preseason.

Allen, a sophomore, has played a big role in Wisconsin's success. During his 2021 freshman season, he rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. Entering Saturday's game against Iowa, he had rushed for 989 yards and 10 scores in nine games this season.

Losing Allen in 2023 would be a tough blow for the Badgers, but it seems like there's an easy way to prevent that from happening by removing the interim label from Leonhard's title.