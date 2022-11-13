X

    CFB Twitter Rips Quinn Ewers, Texas After Disappointing Performance vs. TCU

    Erin WalshNovember 13, 2022

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns are, in fact, not back.

    The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs defeated the No. 18 Longhorns 17-10 on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as Texas dropped to 6-4 on the season.

    It was an abysmal evening for the Longhorns as both the offense and defense had their fair share of issues.

    Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers completed just 17 of 39 passes for 171 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. Jordan Whittington was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 78 yards, while running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries.

    The Texas defense was particularly poor in the second half, allowing TCU running back Kendre Miller to rush 75 yards for a score and then quarterback Max Duggan to connect with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown thanks to a breakdown in the secondary.

    ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

    TCU bringing the heat in the second half 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/lPfH3YYNw0">pic.twitter.com/lPfH3YYNw0</a>

    Duggan completed 19 of 29 passes for 124 yards and one score, and Miller rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

    Following the game, Twitter ripped Texas for its poor performance:

    Mike Corcoran @MikeCorcoranNHL

    Needed Texas to be back tonight. Unfortunately, they still are not.

    𝑇𝑜𝑚 𝐾𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟 @Kreager

    Texas needs Arch badly.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Ewers has been awful

    Brett Kendrick @B_Ken63

    QUINN EWERS YOU ARE SO SO BAD

    Joshua Skinner @JoshuaSkinnerTV

    Quinn Ewers is regressing each week.

    Landry Locker @LandryLocker

    Texas earned their fate there. Sark has failed significantly to display any sort of feel tonight and the offense has been absolute trash. This is pathetic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 (𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿'𝘀 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻) @JOlson62

    I was under the impression that Texas was back

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Tcu doesn't blink. Texas crumbles in crunch time

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Live look at the Texas secondary <a href="https://t.co/300aCQrzel">pic.twitter.com/300aCQrzel</a>

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    This is an incredibly humiliating way for Texas' season to end and somehow I did not see it coming

    Jack Crosby @JCrosbyCBS

    Texas: Not Back

    Kevin Noon @Kevin_Noon

    Texas is not back.

    Heat Hot Dog Guy @Miamisportstats

    Texas is not back

    Joe Scanlan @JoeScanlanTV

    The Texas defense scored more points than the offense.<br><br>Who are we, Iowa??

    Luke Patton @LukePatton_

    Texas again, thanks for nothing. TCU doesn’t play another good team and is probably headed to the playoff. Give them credit wins are wins and they’ve gotten them.

    With a talented roster not living up to expectations, Texas has a lot to figure out before the regular season comes to an end, especially if it wants an outside shot at one of the New Year's Six bowl games.

    The Longhorns will next travel to face Kansas on Nov. 19 before closing out the regular season at home against Baylor on Nov. 25.

