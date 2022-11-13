CFB Twitter Rips Quinn Ewers, Texas After Disappointing Performance vs. TCU

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are, in fact, not back.

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs defeated the No. 18 Longhorns 17-10 on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as Texas dropped to 6-4 on the season.

It was an abysmal evening for the Longhorns as both the offense and defense had their fair share of issues.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers completed just 17 of 39 passes for 171 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. Jordan Whittington was the team's leading receiver with six catches for 78 yards, while running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries.

The Texas defense was particularly poor in the second half, allowing TCU running back Kendre Miller to rush 75 yards for a score and then quarterback Max Duggan to connect with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown thanks to a breakdown in the secondary.

Duggan completed 19 of 29 passes for 124 yards and one score, and Miller rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

Following the game, Twitter ripped Texas for its poor performance:

With a talented roster not living up to expectations, Texas has a lot to figure out before the regular season comes to an end, especially if it wants an outside shot at one of the New Year's Six bowl games.

The Longhorns will next travel to face Kansas on Nov. 19 before closing out the regular season at home against Baylor on Nov. 25.