Bryce Young Praised by CFB Twitter as Bill O'Brien Faces Doubters in Alabama Win

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

Bryce Young did everything in his power to carry Alabama to a 30-24 victory over Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Looking to get back on track after last week's overtime loss at LSU and trying to avoid losing three games in a season for the first time since 2010, Young threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

It wasn't the best statistical day for the junior quarterback, but it was apparent throughout the game he was elevating the offense. His best play of the day was a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks on 3rd-and-goal that tied the score at 24 late in the third quarter.

Young's most important play was a 10-yard scramble on 3rd-and-6 from the Alabama 45-yard line to extend a drive with 6:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The first down allowed the Crimson Tide to take four more minutes off the clock and kick a field goal to turn a three-point game into a 30-24 advantage.

The response to Young's performance was positive and in stark contrast to what fans had to say about the play-calling from Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

This has certainly been an unusual season for Alabama. Head coach Nick Saban isn't accustomed to seeing his team struggle in the various ways this year's group has. The defense was a mess in losses to Tennessee and LSU.

The offense has been inconsistent, even in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. The win over the Aggies did come with Young unavailable because of a sprained right shoulder.

In four games since returning from that injury, Young has thrown for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He's completed 59.6 percent of his attempts during that span.

Saturday's win may have been somewhat bittersweet for the Crimson Tide. LSU clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game thanks to the loss by Ole Miss.

Next up for Alabama will be a glorified tune-up against Austin Peay on Nov. 19 before the Iron Bowl against Auburn at Bryant–Denny Stadium in two weeks.