X

    Bryce Young Praised by CFB Twitter as Bill O'Brien Faces Doubters in Alabama Win

    Adam WellsNovember 13, 2022

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
    AP Photo/Thomas Graning

    Bryce Young did everything in his power to carry Alabama to a 30-24 victory over Mississippi at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

    Looking to get back on track after last week's overtime loss at LSU and trying to avoid losing three games in a season for the first time since 2010, Young threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

    It wasn't the best statistical day for the junior quarterback, but it was apparent throughout the game he was elevating the offense. His best play of the day was a touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks on 3rd-and-goal that tied the score at 24 late in the third quarter.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Just Bryce Young doing Bryce Young things. <a href="https://t.co/3BZQjG0Tuh">pic.twitter.com/3BZQjG0Tuh</a>

    Young's most important play was a 10-yard scramble on 3rd-and-6 from the Alabama 45-yard line to extend a drive with 6:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    The first down allowed the Crimson Tide to take four more minutes off the clock and kick a field goal to turn a three-point game into a 30-24 advantage.

    The response to Young's performance was positive and in stark contrast to what fans had to say about the play-calling from Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

    Bryce Young Praised by CFB Twitter as Bill O'Brien Faces Doubters in Alabama Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Riley @Ri_S_OB

    Bryce Young with BoB as his coordinator <a href="https://t.co/W1ytZD7KAb">pic.twitter.com/W1ytZD7KAb</a>

    CoachD 🥋 @coachD4Bama

    Retweet if Bill O’Brien should be fired<br>Like this post if Bill O’Brien should be fired

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    Another week where it feels like Bryce Young will have to drag the offense down the field for Alabama to win.

    Brandon Walker @BFW

    If Alabama fired their offensive coordinator at halftime and just let Bryce Young call plays, they'd win by 2 TDs. O'Brien is killing this team.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    No player in college football is more valuable to his offense than Bryce Young

    Kirby Smart is Nick Saban’s Son @BuiltBySaban

    Even if Alabama wins <br><br>Bill O’Brien isn’t taking the team plane home

    Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag

    Nick Saban: Bill, this is an audition for your job security. <br><br>Bill O'Brien: <a href="https://t.co/zWljA62wcp">pic.twitter.com/zWljA62wcp</a>

    Alexis Gravlee @Lxsgravlee

    Bill O’Brien may be single handedly ruining Alabama football.

    Ella Salter 🐘 @EllaSalterMusic

    Bryce Young deserves so much better than BoB.

    Ryan Horvat @RyanHorvat

    Without Bryce Young, Alabama is probably a 6 win football team this season.

    This has certainly been an unusual season for Alabama. Head coach Nick Saban isn't accustomed to seeing his team struggle in the various ways this year's group has. The defense was a mess in losses to Tennessee and LSU.

    The offense has been inconsistent, even in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. The win over the Aggies did come with Young unavailable because of a sprained right shoulder.

    In four games since returning from that injury, Young has thrown for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He's completed 59.6 percent of his attempts during that span.

    Saturday's win may have been somewhat bittersweet for the Crimson Tide. LSU clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game thanks to the loss by Ole Miss.

    Next up for Alabama will be a glorified tune-up against Austin Peay on Nov. 19 before the Iron Bowl against Auburn at Bryant–Denny Stadium in two weeks.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.