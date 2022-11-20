Sting, Darby Allin Defeat Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal at AEW Full Gear 2022

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Sting and Darby Allin remained undefeated as a duo, beating Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team grudge match at All Elite Wrestling Full Gear on Saturday.

Sting and Allin won after the latter wrestler hit the Coffin Drop on Lethal for the win.

This match was filled with big spots, including a Sting dive onto Satnam Singh, who accompanied Jarrett and Lethal into the ring.

Singh also caught Allin after a Coffin Drop attempt.

Sting later got Jarrett in the Scorpion Deathlock, but that was broken up.

Eventually, a countered Lethal Injection led to a Scorpion Deathdrop before Allin finished it off.

In recent weeks, Sting and Allin have been embroiled in a rivalry with Lethal and his Lethal Connection stable, leading to a pair of singles matches between Allin and Lethal on the Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 episodes of Dynamite.

Allin defeated Lethal on Oct. 5, but Lethal got revenge with a victory on Nov. 2 thanks to some help from multiple allies.

Cole Karter dressed as Sting to cost Allin the match before Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut by hitting Allin over the head with a guitar.

That solidified Jarrett and Karter joining the Lethal Connection along with Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt.

Jarrett, who had parted ways with WWE and left his post as senior vice president of live events in August, declared war on Sting, Allin and all of AEW upon joining the company as both an on-screen performer and an executive.

The 55-year-old veteran has a history with Sting dating back to their time together in both WCW and TNA, plus he was in TNA at the same time as his Lethal Connection stablemates Lethal and Dutt.

Additionally, Jarrett and Lethal teamed together during the summer when they took on Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in the final match of Flair's illustrious career.

Sting is a longtime friend and rival of Flair, which may have played into Jarrett targeting him from a storyline perspective.

It is unclear how much AEW has planned for Jarrett as an in-ring performer moving forward, but Sting and Allin defeating him and Lethal at Full Gear could be a vehicle to transition him into more of a backstage role.

