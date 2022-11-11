Lane Kiffin Disputes Notion Nick Saban's Alabama Dynasty Is Ending After LSU Loss

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin doesn't believe Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty is over despite the Crimson Tide's tough 2022 campaign.

Kiffin, who worked under Saban as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016, said on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday (h/t ESPN's Brandon Zimmerman) that the Tide aren't showing signs of decline yet.

Alabama entered this year as a national championship contender, but a pair of one-score losses, both on the final play of the game, have dropped the team to 7-2.

A last-second field goal sealed Tennessee's 52-49 home win over Alabama three weeks ago. Last Saturday, a two-point conversion in overtime put LSU over the top, 32-31.

Penalties, turnovers and a lack of takeaways have hurt Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still have superstars at quarterback in Bryce Young and edge-rusher in Will Anderson Jr. Alabama is also sixth in scoring and 14th in points allowed in Division I FBS.

This squad may not be on par with the six championship teams Saban has coached at Alabama since arriving in 2007, but it's a talented unit that could finish the season strong and earn yet another season of double-digit wins.

Also, their College Football Playoff hopes aren't dead yet, although it will be an uphill climb for the Crimson Tide to get there after the LSU loss.

Alabama will look to get back on track with another tough SEC road game against Kiffin's Rebels, who are No. 11 in the CFP rankings.

The Rebels' powerful offense is led by freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who has 1,107 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.