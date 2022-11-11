NBA Trade Rumors: Grayson Allen Shopped by Bucks amid Jae Crowder Interest

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly "called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Milwaukee has shown interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, potentially setting up a swap between the two teams, but Phoenix reportedly still has its eyes on other impact players.

Allen has started 10 games for the 10-1 Bucks, averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.

With the Bucks currently ranking just 18th in three-point shooting at 35.2 percent, Allen's ability to stretch the floor is extremely valuable.

The former Duke star set a career high with 11.1 points per game last season in his first year with Milwaukee, starting 61 of the 66 games he played. The 6'4" guard shot 40.9 percent from beyond the arc last year and has a 39.5 percent career mark from three.

Even if the Bucks want to move on from Allen, it's clear he could have value for a contender thanks to his outside scoring ability.

After going to the playoffs with the Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz during his short career, Allen is also battle-tested in big games.

Phoenix could use the scoring depth with Crowder not with the team and Cameron Johnson out with a knee injury. He would likely join Landry Shamet and Josh Okogie off the bench behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, there are no shortage of teams that could use an added shooter as Milwaukee looks for upgrades in other areas.