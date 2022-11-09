X

    Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: General Manager Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets speaks at the podium during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games.

    Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly.

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Sean Marks was asked where things stand with Kyrie Irving:<br><br>"When we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time." <a href="https://t.co/DMLGZX2eNt">pic.twitter.com/DMLGZX2eNt</a>

    The Nets announced on Nov. 3 they were banning Irving for a minimum of five games without pay after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media.

    According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, team governor Joe Tsai initially "insisted on taking time to educate Irving on the horrors of antisemitism" rather than issuing a suspension.

    However, Irving declined to directly apologize for promoting the movie when provided multiple opportunities to do so. He also wouldn't definitively say he didn't hold antisemitic beliefs when asked by reporters. That led the Nets to hand down their punishment.

    After the suspension was issued, the seven-time All-Star apologized on Instagram:

    "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."
    Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It remains unclear when Irving will rejoin the team, though.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Brooklyn laid out six conditions that must be met before the suspension is lifted:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: <br><br>- Apologize/condemn movie<br>- $500K donation to anti-hate causes<br>- Sensitivity training<br>- Antisemitic training<br>- Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders<br>- Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday on a "growing pessimism in various corners of the league" about whether Irving plays another game for the Nets. Stein added one theory is that the team laid out the stipulations "with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release."

    Charania reported Tuesday that Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and "had a productive and understanding visit."

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.