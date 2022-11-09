Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games.

Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly.

The Nets announced on Nov. 3 they were banning Irving for a minimum of five games without pay after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, team governor Joe Tsai initially "insisted on taking time to educate Irving on the horrors of antisemitism" rather than issuing a suspension.

However, Irving declined to directly apologize for promoting the movie when provided multiple opportunities to do so. He also wouldn't definitively say he didn't hold antisemitic beliefs when asked by reporters. That led the Nets to hand down their punishment.

After the suspension was issued, the seven-time All-Star apologized on Instagram:

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

It remains unclear when Irving will rejoin the team, though.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Brooklyn laid out six conditions that must be met before the suspension is lifted:

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday on a "growing pessimism in various corners of the league" about whether Irving plays another game for the Nets. Stein added one theory is that the team laid out the stipulations "with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release."

Charania reported Tuesday that Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and "had a productive and understanding visit."