UFC 281 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Each November, the UFC takes over New York City’s hallowed Madison Square Garden with a blockbuster pay-per-view. That time of year is once again upon us: this Saturday, the promotion will blow the roof off the world’s most famous arena with the stacked UFC 281 card.

Headlining honors for the event will go to a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The two fighters have met twice before, both times in the kickboxing ring, with Pereira winning both encounters. While Adesanya is considered one of the top fighters in all of MMA, this clash with his old foil is viewed as one of the toughest tests of his career.

In the UFC 281 co-main event, two-time strawweight queen Carla Esparza will look for the first title defense of her second title reign against former champion Zhang Weili. Despite her accolades, the champ will enter the Octagon as a notable underdog and looks to have an uphill battle on her hands.

In the middle bout of the main card, lightweight stars Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier will collide in a bout that is rife with title implications.

Before that, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar will make the final walk of his MMA career, taking on Chris Gutierrez down at bantamweight.

The main card opener, finally, will see Adesanya’s friend and stablemate Dan Hooker look to crack a two-fight skid against streaking Peruvian Claudio Puelles at lightweight.

Keep scrolling to see who the B/R combat sports squad is picking to win these dynamite fights in The Big Apple.