Winners and Losers From the Final USMNT Roster for the 2022 World Cup

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Not long ago, it seemed nearly certain Ream's USA career had long since passed us by. The 35-year-old from St. Louis may have appeared with the USMNT on 46 different occasions, but he bowed out of World Cup Qualifying last October because of family reasons, and hasn't been seen since.

Berhalter has received no shortage of questions concerning his center back decisions throughout his tenure as national team coach. The criticism is perhaps deserved, as it's among the team's shakiest areas on the pitch. Miles Robinson and Chris Richards couldn't recover from their injuries in time to make the World Cup squad, and the team's friendly performances in September without the duo weren't necessarily convincing.



When it came to Ream, the line had long been, "we know what he can do", and it wasn't what the team needed.

But Ream has risen to the Premier League this year with his longtime club, Fulham, and is in the form of his life. He wears the captain's armband for a club placed comfortably mid-table, leading from the back line with USMNT left back Antonee Robinson by his side.

His form, his familiarity with Robinson, his proven leadership at the highest levels and the lack of depth at center back proved too hard for Berhalter to ignore. Ream will fly to Doha after all.