Ranking the Top 10 Players at the 2022 World Cup

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

The wait is nearly over. We’ll be getting our favorite spots on the sofa cleared off and our TVs and screens locked in for a month of the best football the planet has to offer.

After a few months longer wait than normal, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally upon us.

As with every installment of the biggest sports tournament on the planet, the best and brightest talents from nations around the globe come together to put on a spectacle the likes of which aren’t often seen (every four years, to be precise).

And with that collection of amazing talent, we can unleash power rankings of the top 10 players headed to Qatar. Ten players, eight nations and six clubs are represented, and each player has the hopes and dreams of millions resting on their shoulders.

Starting at 10th overall, a Brazilian who has been integral to the hopes and recent successes of the club champions of Europe.